Portland police warned residents Monday to lock their doors after a pair of burglaries near Stevens Avenue.

The suspect entered a Dirigo Street home about 3 a.m. Sunday, stealing cash, debit cards, car keys and a car, later found near Lowell Street where it was left after hitting a curb, according to Portland police Maj. Robert Martin.

Another home was burglarized on Brighton Avenue about 4 a.m. The suspect stole a handgun and the contents of a wallet before fleeing after waking a resident, Martin said Monday.

Both homes were unlocked, and because of their proximity, Martin said police believe the same suspect hit both houses.

Martin said the suspect who entered the Brighton Avenue home was described as a young, light-skinned Black man.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call the Portland Police Department at 207- 874-8575.