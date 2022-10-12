Park rangers are investigating human remains found last week in Acadia National Park.

Few details have been released, but park officials said the discovery is not considered part of a criminal case. The discovery is still under investigation by the National Park Service.

Park officials have not said how long the human remains may have been in the park or if anything else was found with them.

The human remains were found Friday near the Fabbri Picnic Area, according to CBS affiliate WABI. The picnic area is near popular attractions in the park on Ocean Drive, such as Thunder Hole and Otter Cliffs.

The Maine State Police has assisted the park service with the investigation, according to park officials.