Berwick residents no longer have to boil their tap water after an issue at the water treatment plant.

The town of Berwick said the turbidity meters at the town’s water plant were having an issue, which led to the boil water notice.

The notice went into effect Friday afternoon.

Berwick’s town manager said the water was tested last Thursday and came back with no bacteria or coliform.

The water was tested again Monday, and the town said after a review of samples, the boil water order was lifted.