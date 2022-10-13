ANDOVER, Maine — A Maine logger was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a tree in Andover, according to Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright.

Mark Beaudoin, a 53-year-old logger, was found dead at 811 South Main St. at around 8:30 a.m. A neighbor reportedly heard an idling chainsaw at Beaudoin’s property, went to investigate and found the man under a tree.

Beaudoin had been cutting trees on his own property when one of them fell, killing him instantly, officials said. He had been wearing safety equipment at the time of his death.