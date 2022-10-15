A marijuana growing facility on Cushnoc Road in Vassalboro was destroyed in an early morning blaze on Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Fire Department

A marijuana growing facility was totally destroyed in an early morning blaze in Vassalboro.

Fire crews were called to the structure fire at a Cushnoc Road facility at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The building was completely consumed by the fire, according to  WABI News.

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

An investigation into the fire has been opened by the Maine fire marshal’s office. Traffic around the area will be restricted as crews continue work in the area on Saturday.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.