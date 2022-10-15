A marijuana growing facility was totally destroyed in an early morning blaze in Vassalboro.

Fire crews were called to the structure fire at a Cushnoc Road facility at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The building was completely consumed by the fire, according to WABI News.

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

An investigation into the fire has been opened by the Maine fire marshal’s office. Traffic around the area will be restricted as crews continue work in the area on Saturday.