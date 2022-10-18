Bangor may see its second new planned drive-through restaurant in a year if the Planning Board approves a Michigan developer’s plans to renovate a Stillwater Avenue shopping center.

Alrig USA applied to construct a 3,000-square-foot building at 570 Stillwater Ave. that would also feature a 2,467-square-foot drive-through restaurant, according to an application the Planning Board will consider at its Tuesday meeting.

The same company received approval last month from the Planning Board to develop a plot of land at the corner of Broadway and School Street that would feature a shopping plaza with an Orangetheory Fitness gym, drive-through Starbucks and medical clinic.

The shopping center there currently houses Verizon Wireless, Supercuts and a Subway sandwich shop. The property includes an adjacent shopping center owned by Alrig that hosts a Sleep Number mattress store and T-Mobile.

All current tenants would be allowed to remain. Alrig’s plans are to redevelop a third building that used to house Aspen Dental and construct the drive-through along with a retail building that would feature a patio, Schulman said.

Construction would begin next April and conclude in October, according to planning documents.

Alrig bought the Stillwater Avenue shopping center as Bangor Retail Management in 2017, according to assessment records.