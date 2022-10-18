A man and woman were killed Tuesday morning in a collision in Waterboro.

Hassan Abad, 51, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Van owned by Southern Maine Transportation on Townhouse Road about 7:45 a.m. when he collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 47-year-old April Barfield of North Waterboro, according to York County Sheriff William King Jr.

Abad and Barfield died at the scene, King said.

Abad’s two passengers, 34-year-old Mary Doughty and 25-year-old Christopher Curtis, both of Standish, were admitted to Southern Maine Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barfield was alone in the Malibu.

The crash remains under investigation.