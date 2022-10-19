A section of Route 9 in Durham will be closed for at least two weeks after heavy rains on Tuesday washed out a culvert.

The closure is between Royalsborough Road to Pinkham Brook Road, which is Route 136 and Route 125, respectively.

Instead, the Maine Department of Transportation is telling drivers to use Route 136 heading south in Durham to Route 125 in Freeport, which is a 17-mile detour.

The culvert that failed had a diameter of six feet. It will be replaced with an arch that is 15 feet wide and 10 feet tall at its highest point. That will allow it to withstand a 100-year storm.

Durham Fire Chief Rob Tripp said the closure could add three to four minutes to emergency response times. He noted Durham’s first responders often assist Lisbon via Route 9.

The Department of Transportation said the road will be closed for two weeks.