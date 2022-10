A Skowhegan man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash.

Mario Centofanti, 51, was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy on Route 2, also known as Canaan Road, in Skowhegan about 5 a.m. when he apparently hydroplaned while passing through standing water, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Centofanti was ejected through the SUV’s sunroof and died at the scene, the Sentinel reported.

The crash remains under investigation.