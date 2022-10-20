A death in Lewiston on Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

A man’s body was discovered in the area of 53 River St. after Lewiston Police responded to reports of a robbery at around 7:27 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body was transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, and the man’s death was ruled a homicide on Thursday morning, Moss said. The person has not been identified as officials work to contact their family.

The circumstances of the man’s death remain under investigation.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.