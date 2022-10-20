A death in Lewiston on Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

A man’s body was discovered in the area of 53 River St. after Lewiston Police responded to reports of a robbery at around 7:27 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body was transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, and the man’s death was ruled a homicide on Thursday morning, Moss said. The person has not been identified as officials work to contact their family.

The circumstances of the man’s death remain under investigation.