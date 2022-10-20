A former Maine corrections officer was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Thursday, NEWSCENTER Maine reported.

In July of 2019, 64-year-old Kenneth Morang had been driving home after consecutive 16-hour shifts when police say he fell asleep at the wheel. He then rear-ended a car on Route 25 in Gorham, pushing it into oncoming traffic.

Nine-year-old Raelynn Bell never regained consciousness after the crash and died of a traumatic brain injury days later.

Morang was charged with manslaughter because the prosecution felt that he should have known that he was unfit to drive due to his lack of sleep, NEWSCENTER reported. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Morang’s sentencing date has not been set yet, but he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Morang formerly served as a corrections officer at the Cumberland County Jail.