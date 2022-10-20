The playoffs are about to begin and Bangor Daily News sports reporter Adam Robinson has watched many games, spoke with coaches and players and is prepared to make predictions for this year’s North regional championships.

We start with the eight-player small school division, which begins with quarterfinals this week, and more predictions will be added as those classes enter their playoffs over the coming weeks.

Eight-player small school North

Players to watch: Bryce Connor, senior quarterback, Dexter; Aidan Sanders, senior wide receiver, Stearns; Isaac Hainer, quarterback, Mattanawcook; Ayden Maguire, senior quarterback, Bucksport; Kamryn Webber, running back, Bucksport; Kase Walston, running back, Orono.

Favorites: The Dexter Tigers are the defending eight-player small school state champions and have followed the title up with a 7-0 regular season campaign. The Tigers have run over any team in their way, beating opponents by an average of 25 points. Connor has been the division’s best quarterback and has led Dexter to the top spot.

Darkhorse: Orono gave Dexter its tightest contest of the season, losing 38-30. The Riots also beat Mattanawcook to finish the regular season and are playing good football heading into the playoffs.

North final prediction: Dexter 36, Stearns 28. Connor has been too much for every defense he’s faced this season. He can run, throw and has led the Tigers to a perfect record while averaging 52 points per game. While Dexter handled Stearns pretty easily in their matchup two weeks ago, I think Isaac Hainer, another dual threat quarterback, and Stearns will battle back to make this close. Still, Dexter is the better team and will show it as it heads to the small-school state final.