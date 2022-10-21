The number of students enrolled at Central Maine Community College reached record levels this fall, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

That comes after enrollment across Maine’s community college system increased by about 12 percent this year. Some 12,765 students had enrolled for the fall semester at the state’s seven community colleges as of mid-August, according to the Maine Community College System.

That number increased to 16,791 by the time that enrollment figures were finalized on Oct. 15, the Sun Journal reported.

There were 3,372 students enrolled in courses at Central Maine Community College this fall. That’s 150 students more than the record number set in 2019.

The increase in students across Maine’s community college system comes after Gov. Janet Mills authorized a new state program that allows recent Maine high school graduates to attend the state’s community colleges for free for two years.