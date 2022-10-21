A Massachusetts man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Pittsfield on Friday afternoon.

A Gray 2009 Nissan Sentra that had been northbound was located by state police near mile 145 after a crash was reported around 3:45 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Ralph Desrosiers, 21, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, had been traveling in the right lane when he lost control and went off the left side of the roadway, officials said.The car crashed into a large tree before coming to rest in the median.

Desrosiers died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

Although an initial investigation suggests that speed may have been a contributing factor, the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Tyler Maloon or Sgt. Peter Michaud from Maine State Police Troop C at 207-624-7076.