The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Morrill.

Police say Ariana Montgomery was last seen Oct. 14 in Orland.

She reportedly left home with another person and did not return.

Police say she has talked with her family on Snapchat, saying that she had gone moose hunting with a friend. They have not heard from her since Saturday.

Montgomery is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that is blond at the top.

She was last seen wearing a “Rick and Morty” sweatshirt.

If you have any information, call Detective Casey Ashey at 207-338-2040.