A man died early Tuesday morning after setting himself on fire outside a Poland gas station.

The 68-year-old man pulled up to the gas pumps at the Big Apple convenience store on Maine Street about 1 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He then poured gasoline on himself before walking away from the pumps and set himself on fire, Moss said.

A store employee ran outside to put out the flames, but the man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died from his injuries.

No other people were injured and the store and gas pumps were not damaged.

The death remains under investigation.