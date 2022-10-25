BALDWIN, Maine – A 60-year-old man reportedly admitted to setting over 20 roadside fires in Maine, according to Maine Forest Rangers.

The Maine Forest Rangers and State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators say a months-long investigation into over 20 roadside fires, each with similar characteristics, concluded on Friday.

Following an analysis of a small roadside fire on Murch Road in Baldwin on Friday, investigators say they interviewed a suspect who admitted to starting the fires.

The man was only charged with one count of arson in connection with the fire on Murch Road in Baldwin.

He is suspected of setting more than 20 fires in the Standish, Naples, Buxton, Sebago, Baldwin and Porter areas.

More charges are likely.

So far, in 2022, Maine Forest Rangers say they have investigated 60 woodland arson fires that have burned 12.5 acres.

“If these fires were lit during periods of high fire danger, they could have caused larger, more destructive wildfires that could threaten structures, property, and lives,” Maine Forest Rangers said.

Maine Forest Rangers say the signals of arson can include the presence of accelerants, unusual locations, individuals acting suspiciously, and more. If you suspect a fire, call 911.