A man who was killed in a violent, random attack near Tampa last week was from Maine and had spent time in Florida in recent years expanding his business to the Sunshine State, according to his daughter.

Police found Jeffrey Chapman, 49, just after midnight last Friday near 719 Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater Beach, Florida, a quiet, residential area west of Tampa, according to Michael Walek, Clearwater Police Department’s deputy chief.

He appeared to be riding a bicycle when he sustained blunt force trauma to his head and upper body, Walek said in a press conference on Oct. 21.

Sierra Chapman said she believes her father was out remembering the 27-year anniversary of his mother’s death when he was killed.

Jeffrey Chapman was especially fond of any activity that allowed him to be outdoors in Maine, according to his daughter, Sierra Chapman. Jeffrey Chapman was killed in Clearwater Beach, Florida on October 21. Credit: Courtesy of Chapman Family

“My dad had an old soul with a young heart,” said Sierra Chapman, 27, of Hampden. “He was humble, giving and always tried to take care of those close to him.”

Clearwater police on Tuesday charged Jermaine Bennett with first-degree murder. Bennett allegedly admitted beating Jeffrey Chapman to death with a tire iron in a random attack, according to police.

Police were still looking for a second suspect who they believe was involved in the attack.

“Florida was his beach escape,” Sierra said. “He loved to walk and ride his bike along the beach, but unfortunately, that is how he was taken from us. That was difficult to hear.”

Jeffrey Chapman was the president and CEO of a Bangor-based financial services firm. He moved to Florida part time a few years ago to expand the company to the Sunshine State, but would return to his camp on Moosehead Lake every few weeks, according to Sierra Chapman.

Though he enjoyed Florida’s beaches and warm weather, Sierra Chapman said Maine was where her father’s heart was, as all his family still live in Maine and his favorite activities took place in the Maine wilderness.

“Memories of being outside in nature with him are my favorite because that’s what he loved to do,” Sierra Chapman said. “We’d go to the lake every weekend and go paddle boarding, then ski at Sugarloaf in the winter. We also took camping trips to Baxter State Park every summer for my birthday.”

Sierra Chapman said she and her brother, Alex, 25, plan to continue following their father’s passions by spending time outdoors and traveling to national parks in his memory.

Besides spending time outdoors, Jeffrey Chapman loved music, and his taste in music showed “he was a true hippie,” Sierra Chapman said.

“Music was his drug of choice, especially reggae, classic rock and indie folk,” she said. “Music was his outlet.”

Though he was a quiet, wise and humble man, Sierra Chapman said those close to her father knew he had a dry sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.

“He valued laughter and happiness to offset the cruelty in the world,” she said. “He always said, ‘Live life to the fullest, do what you love and enjoy every moment.’”

Jeffrey Chapman’s family will hold a public service for him on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Camden.