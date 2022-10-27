The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Maine voters have an unusual choice before them this year: They are choosing between a sitting governor and a former governor, and an independent candidate with no political experience.

In assessing the records of Gov. Janet Mills, former Gov. Paul LePage and Sam Hunkler, we believe it is clear that Mills is the best choice for another term as Maine’s governor.

In Mills, Maine has a governor who has ably navigated the state through some of its most difficult years in recent memory, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences. She has done so by making decisions (which, by the way, were similar to those of many other governors across the country) based on analysis of the best information at hand, changing course when necessary. She has generally worked collaboratively with lawmakers, from both major parties, to set priorities and pass legislation that deals with immediate concerns while also preparing Maine for the continuing large challenges ahead, such as climate change and energy diversity, and economic and workforce development. And, let’s get this out of the way: Governors don’t cause global inflation or rising fuel prices, nor can they end them.

“It’s been an unexpectedly tumultuous term, for obvious reasons, but I think we got a lot done despite the pandemic,” Mills said during an interview with the Bangor Daily News editorial board.

The fear and uncertainty that arrived in Maine with the pandemic in 2020 may have faded for many, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that Mills’ policy decisions, often made in concert with the other governors of New England, were protective of the state’s people without being out of line with many other states. Protecting the health of Maine people did come at the expense of hardship for many businesses, which is why state and federal resources have been directed to many of these economic sectors.

On health care, Mills immediately implemented the expansion of Medicaid, which had been approved by voters, but which LePage had long blocked. This expansion has been credited with a steep drop in the number of people without health insurance in Maine. Expanding access to health care improves people’s lives, helps employers and saves hospitals money.

She also quickly devoted resources and attention to climate change, both to reduce Maine’s carbon emissions and to better prepare the state for the consequences of rising sea levels, warmer temperatures and other consequences of our changing climate that will impact our communities and heritage industries, such as lobster fishing. That state, like many others, is transitioning to cleaner energy sources, which will improve our environment and economy, while lessening our dependence on fuels from outside of the state and country.

When the federal government sent $1 billion to Maine to help it recover from the pandemic and its consequences, Mills led an effort that was thoughtful and comprehensive, directing much of the money to economic sectors that were harmed by the pandemic or are poised for growth.

In addition, the funding has been used to offer two years of free community college, which will help thousands of Maine people prepare for or advance in their careers, while helping businesses grow a workforce that is trained and prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

For the first time since voters required lawmakers to do so, the state has funded 55 percent of K-12 education funding. Teacher salaries have been raised; school meals are free to all students. Municipal revenue sharing, a vital source of funding for thousands of communities, has been restored after it was cut during the LePage administration. The state has dedicated resources to training child care workers and increasing the availability of child care, which will allow more parents to return to work or higher education.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this year, Mills reiterated her support for a woman’s right to have access to reproductive health care. LePage’s recent comments on abortion have been muddled and contradict his past pro-life stances.

In LePage, Maine had a governor who made headlines for his crass — and often offensive — remarks and for his threats, to lawmakers, journalists and average citizens. He refused to extend health insurance to thousands of low-income workers Mainers, even after lawmakers and citizens voted to do so. He refused to issue bonds to build senior citizen housing and to conserve land, even after lawmakers and citizens voted to do so.

He declined to meet with the BDN editorial board this year, because, a campaign spokesman said, the board mischaracterized his policies in 2014. For someone who has supposedly changed since his time in the Blaine House, this seems a lot like the LePage of old.

He vetoed more bills than all the governors in the previous century, rejecting dozens of bills simply because they were sponsored by Democrats. He presided over the first government shutdown in decades when he rejected a budget compromise negotiated by Republican and Democratic leaders.

This is not a style of governing that Maine should return to.

During his campaign, LePage has reiterated many of the same policy ideas — such as an elimination of the state’s income tax — that he failed to implement, even with Republican majorities in the Legislature. Many of his ideas are already being implemented, or he’s provided no information on how he’d pay for them.

Hunkler, a doctor from Washington County, has not held elective office and has little understanding of how state government works. He pledges to bring people together and to solicit ideas on how to run the state. We’re all for gathering input and collaboration, but a governor ultimately has to make decisions. And, in Mills, the state already has someone who does these things.

Compared with the previous eight years, Mills has brought stability and respect back to the Blaine House during her tenure as governor. As important as her demeanor, her policy priorities align well with Maine’s needs and opportunities for growth and prosperity for Maine people.

She should be elected for another term as governor.