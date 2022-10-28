PALMYRA, Maine — Three people were arrested Thursday after detectives found several grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine, methamphetamine lab production materials and other drug paraphernalia at two properties in Palmyra.

Joseph Quimby, 40, and Jessica Quimby, 44, both of Palmyra, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph was also charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class C crime.

Mathew Flanders, 36, of Athens was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle after license revocation, a Class C crime.

The sheriff’s office executed a drug search warrant at 115 and 135 Wyman Road in Palmyra, properties of Joseph and Jessica Quimby, after a month-long investigation into alleged drug activity there, according to the office.

Detectives and deputies from the office, along with agents from the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency — 15 people total — searched the properties.

During the search, they also seized two firearms, $160 in cash, documentation related to drug activity and 69 Suboxone strips — a medication used to treat opioid dependence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection assisted during the search by removing toxic methamphetamine lab materials. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services also responded because children were at the residence.

Joseph Quimby is scheduled to appear in Somerset County Unified Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2023. His bail was set at $25,000 cash. Flanders, who is on probation for an unrelated offense, will appear in court the same day. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Jessica Quimby will appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.