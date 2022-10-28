CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A COVID-19 outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School is under investigation by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cape Elizabeth High school was closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19.

According to a letter from the superintendent, nearly 21 percent of the school’s students were out sick on Thursday. He says on a typical day between two and four percent of the school is out.

The school department says the school was closed Friday for a deep cleaning.

The school board also voted unanimously Thursday night to highly recommend masks in Cape Elizabeth schools if the Maine CDC deems it appropriate.

“When a school reports 15 percent or more of students and staff are absent, Maine CDC follows up with the school to determine if an outbreak should be opened. That is the case in Cape Elizabeth, where there is an open outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School,” Robert Long, a spokesperson for the Maine CDC said.