Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial.

Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.

By pleading guilty, the duo admitted to bringing into Greater Bangor heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl for distribution. They also forfeit thousands of dollars in drug proceeds to the state along with several handguns and an AK-47 rifle.

Terry was sentenced to 12 years in prison in a plea agreement with the Maine attorney general’s office. He also was ordered to pay a $400 fine. Campbell will be sentenced later this month.

Andre DuJuan Terry Jr. Credit: Courtesy of the Penobscot County Jail

Campbell’s plea agreement calls for the prosecution to recommend a 10-year sentence, but his attorney will be able to argue for the drug dealer to serve less time. Campbell said that he wanted to delay sentencing so that his family could participate.

In recommending the plea agreements to Superior Court Justice William Anderson, Assistant Attorney General Jason Horn said Tuesday that the amount of drugs involved in the operation was unusually high.

“This is a staggering quantity of drugs for Maine and one of the largest seizures in the greater Bangor area,” Horn said.

The investigation into the drug trafficking ring began in January 2021, when the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency learned a drug trafficking ring based in Detroit, Michigan, was operating out of a house in Exeter.

Information from that investigation led agents to raid a Bangor motel room in March 2021.

Davon Lamont Campbell. Credit: Courtesy of the Penobscot County Jail

Police seized 2 pounds of crack cocaine, more than half a pound of fentanyl and nearly 2 ounces of cocaine. The drugs are estimated to have a street value over $100,000. Investigators also found a .40 caliber handgun and $3,000 in cash from drug sales.

Terry was arrested at the motel, taken to the Penobscot County Jail and charged with drug trafficking. His bail initially was set at $60,000 but later lowered to $10,000.

Terry was out on bail when he and Campbell were arrested in July 2021 for selling drugs out of a rented house in Hermon.

Police there found 1 pound of fentanyl, three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of crack cocaine and 3 pounds of fentanyl at the residence. Agents also seized $19,000 in cash, one loaded AK-47 rifle and two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

Terry and Campbell were arrested at the Hermon house and taken to the jail. Both have been held there unable to post bail since the July 28, 2021, raid.

Because of the quantity of drugs involved, the pair were charged with four counts each of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime. Each man faced up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.

Commander Peter Arno of the drug agency that led the investigation said Monday that the sentences reflected the seriousness of the operation that distributed a large amount of drugs in southern Penobscot County and Ellsworth.

“Campbell and Terry were part of an out-of-state drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of a significant amount of drugs throughout Penobscot and Hancock counties,” Arno said. “The agreed-upon sentences reflect the seriousness of their conduct.”