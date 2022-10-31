A veteran Penobscot County police officer and investigator will lead the University of Maine’s police force for at least the next two years.

William Flagg was named the next chief of UMaine’s campus police department and director of security services following Roland LaCroix’s departure from the position over the summer. LaCroix had been the chief since 2010.

Flagg has been with the University of Maine’s police force as a detective sergeant since last December. His appointment as chief is for the next two years.

Flagg’s career as a law enforcement officer spans three decades, including more than two decades at the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and two years as chief of the Lincoln Police Department. Flagg is also an instructor at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and Eastern Maine Community College.

LaCroix stepped down from the chief role in August and is now the on-campus coordinator of veterans’ affairs in the university’s Veterans Education and Transition Services office.

After LaCroix left, Noel March, who served as chief of the university’s police force before LaCroix, served as the interim chief.

The UMaine police department has 13 sworn officers when fully staffed.