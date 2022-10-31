A Harpswell man was killed in a Monday morning rollover.

Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Mountain Road, near Reach Road, about 6:53 a.m. when he left the road on a dirt shoulder, returned onto the road, crossed the centerline and struck a large dirt embankment, according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck then flipped onto its roof before coming to a rest, Joyce said.

Warren, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors.