An Etna man is missing.

Joseph Nolin, 74, was last seen about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near his son’s Dunham Road home in Etna, where he was going to check game cameras, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Nolin was described as a white man, standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds. He has white hair, a beard and brown eyes.

Nolin was wearing jeans and a plaid shirt without hunter orange.

He wears glasses, but Moss said Monday that it wasn’t known whether he was wearing them at the time.

Anyone with information about Nolin’s whereabouts can contact the Maine Warden Service at 207-973-3700, option 9.

Correction: An earlier handout photo provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety was of the wrong Nolin.