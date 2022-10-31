A man is accused of stabbing another man during a Sunday morning fight in Portland’s Monument Square.

Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault.

The fight broke out about 9:30 a.m., and when police arrived at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Several people were involved in the fight, but the stabbing victim was the only one injured and only Fitzpatrick was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.