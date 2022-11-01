A suspect was identified on Tuesday afternoon after a serious threat spurred a lockdown at the Mount Desert Island High School.

The lockdown, which was initiated at around 12:30 p.m., came after a member of the high school’s administration received a “serious and credible threat,” according to the Bar Harbor Police Department.

A juvenile suspect was identified on Tuesday afternoon, and the Bar Harbor Police Department is working with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the State of Maine Department of Corrections Office of Juvenile Services on an ongoing investigation.

Students were evacuated from the high school shortly after the lockdown order was issued, and were bused to the Mount Desert Elementary School in Northeast Harbor. Students were released from the elementary school gym and started reuniting with their parents at around 5:30 p.m.

A Bar Harbor police dispatcher said that the lockdown was a “precautionary measure” and that students were okay.

The other elementary schools on the island did not go into lockdown and students there were dismissed at their regular time, according to emails from the district.