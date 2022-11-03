ASHLAND, Maine — Ashland police arrested a 12-year-old boy on Halloween night for allegedly threatening two other youth with a .40-caliber Ruger pistol during a trunk-or-treat event.

A friend who was with the 12-year-old alerted police that the boy was telling other kids about the handgun. The boy fired one shot from the pistol into the ground, according to Ashland Police Officer Daniel Rodgers.

When Rodgers arrived at the Ashland Community School basketball court, the boy at first denied having the gun. He later admitted he had concealed the weapon and Rodgers confiscated it, police said.

The 12-year-old was arrested on four charges, including three felony charges of terrorizing, aggravated reckless conduct and criminal threatening, as well as a charge of threatening display of a firearm, Ashland Police Chief Cyr Martin said Thursday.

Rodgers transported the boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, Monday night to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. He was later transferred to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, Martin said.

Police do not know how the boy obtained the weapon. The parents were cooperative in the investigation, according to Martin.

More charges may be levied by the state, but police released no further information.

The youth will make his first court appearance Thursday in Presque Isle via Zoom, Martin said.