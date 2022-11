A Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car in Thomaston.

The 89-year-old was returning to the Hampton Inn, where he was staying, after getting ice cream about 6 p.m. when the car hit him as he crossed Route 1, according to the Courier-Gazette.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released pending family notification.

The death remains under investigation, but police don’t believe speed or alcohol was a factor, according to the Courier-Gazette.