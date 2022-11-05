Two investigations are underway after Maine game wardens found a moose that was shot illegally and left along an Aroostook County road, as well as an eagle injured with shotgun pellets reported in Mattawamkeag.

The moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS in Aroostook County, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. It had been covered with broken tree tops and branches in an attempt to conceal the moose, which was left near mile 36 alongside Rocky Brook Road.

Officials believe that the moose, which was left in the woods about 500 yards from Rocky Brook Road, was killed sometime during the week of Sept. 26.

The eagle was found unable to fly near the Mattawamkeag River, according to DIF&W. It was captured and transported to an avian rehabilitation facility, where X-rays revealed that the eagle had shotgun pellets in its body.

DIF&W is offering a $3,000 reward for any information about the killing of the moose. It is also offering a $4,500 reward for information on how the eagle was injured.

Anyone with information about either of the animals can contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-253-7887.