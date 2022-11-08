Bangor voters reelected Rick Fournier and Dan Tremble to the City Council in Tuesday’s election, along with newcomer Cara Pelletier.

Pelletier garnered the highest vote total among the five candidates, winning 6,067 votes. Tremble won 5,973 and Fournier, the council chair, claimed 5,254, according to city clerk Lisa Goodwin.

Candidates Rebecca Schwartz Mette won 5,027 votes and Donald McCann won 3,244 votes.

The three winners will each serve a three-year term, and will be sworn into office next Monday.

Cara Pelletier won her bid to be seated on the Bangor City Council. Credit: Courtesy of Cara Pelletier

Pelletier said she believes the election results show Bangor residents connect with her priorities she named in her campaign, including expanding access to affordable housing, improving road and sidewalk infrastructure, and working together to find solutions to Bangor’s growing homeless population.

“I think this is the result of taking time to listen to people, which is something I plan to continue to do over the next three years,” Pelletier said. “I’m honored and a little bit blown away by the election results, but ready to get started. I take this as a mandate to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Five people ran for three seats on the council, making it a competitive race. Councilor Angela Okafor did not seek a second term.

Candidates named homelessness, affordable housing and economic growth as their top-of-mind issues, continuing a trend of those issues dominating past races.

Marwa Hassanien and Imke Schessler-Jandreau also netted 7,331 and 7,397 votes, respectively, in an uncontested race for two Bangor School Committee seats.

Hassanien, the current committee chair, and Schessler-Jandreau also will be sworn in on Monday.