SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Threats made against staff at a medical center in Scarborough caused a lockdown on Tuesday, officials said.

Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine received broad threats that were made against employees at the facility around 10 a.m., according to local police.

Out of an abundance of caution, Maine Medical Partners locations at 92 and 96 Campus Drive as well as 300 Professional Drive in Scarborough were placed in lockdown for about 90 minutes around 11 a.m. while authorities investigated the threat, officials said.

The office has since returned to normal operations.

An investigation into the threats is ongoing.