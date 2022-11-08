A Silver Alert was issued for a 21-year-old Portland man who has been experiencing some mental health issues on Monday afternoon.

Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. Friday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle’s house on Kennard Street in Westbrook, but he has not been seen there.

Mugisha is described as a 5-foot-11, approximately 200-pound Black man with black hair, brown eyes and a short chin beard, according to Moss. He reportedly experiences episodes of severe anxiety, and does not communicate verbally during those periods, according to Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored hoodie, khaki pants and brown leather dress shoes.

If you have any information, the Portland Police Department can be reached at 207-874-8479.