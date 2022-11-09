Two people have been charged with robbery and kidnapping after they allegedly held a man and woman at gunpoint in a bathroom at a Court Street home in Bangor on Tuesday night.

David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point were taken to the Penobscot County Jail. They are expected to make their first court appearances Thursday.

Bennett and Sockabasin allegedly went to the Court Street home Tuesday evening and assaulted a man and a woman. The couple told police that they were held at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom, police said.

The male victim was able to get control of the gun and escape the house by jumping out a window, Det. Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Wednesday. The man turned the gun over to officers when they arrived.

The man and woman were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and released, he said.

Information about how the four people knew each other was not released. Police also did not say where or how they found Bennett and Sockabasin.

If convicted, both face up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000 on the robbery and kidnapping charges.

In Maine, the charge of kidnapping includes not allowing someone to leave a place when they wish to.