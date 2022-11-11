PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are searching the Presumpscot River for a missing 21-year-old Portland man who has been experiencing some mental health issues.

Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. on Nov. 4, according to police. Mugisha reportedly left his residence without his wallet, cellphone or any means to sustain himself.

Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle’s house on Kennard Street in Westbrook, but he has not shown up there. He experiences episodes of severe anxiety where he is not able to verbally communicate, according to officials

Police describe Mugisha as a 5-foot-11, 200-pound Black man with black hair, brown eyes, and a short chin beard.

He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored hoodie, khaki pants and brown leather dress shoes.

The Maine Warden Service and Brunswick Police Department are helping with the investigation.

Crews are using an airboat and a drone to search the Presumpscot River and wooded areas where he may have traveled.

If you have any information on Mugisha, the Portland Police Department can be contacted at 207-874-8479.