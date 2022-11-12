The man who was spotted in Rockport that authorities believed was a man who has been missing since Nov. 4 is not Samuel Mugisha, a family spokesperson said.

The man, who was wearing jeans and a white t-shirt with some sort of vest over the t-shirt, was attempting to hitchhike in the Rockport area, according to Rockport police. However, a family member said that the person is not Mugisha, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Samuel Mugisha was reportedly spotted in Rockport on Friday evening. Credit: Courtesy Portland Police Department

The Rockland police department is working to identify the man spotted in Rockland, and are not dismissing the idea that the man spotted on Friday night could be Mugisha.

Mugisha is described as a 5-foot-11, 200-pound Black man with black hair, brown eyes and a short chin beard. He was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. on Nov. 4.

He has been experiencing some mental health issues, according to police.

According to police, Mugisha left without his wallet, cellphone or any means to sustain himself.

Anybody with information about Mugisha can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8479.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the town that a man resembling Samuel Mugisha was spotted in.