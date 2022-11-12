This story will be updated.

Ruth White defended her regional title on Saturday, winning her second New England cross country championship by a decisive 42 seconds.

White finished the girl’s 5K in 17:51.24 on the Ponaganset High School Cross Country Course in North Scituate, Rhode Island, a margin of victory of 42 seconds. Last year she won in challenging conditions at Thetford Academy, finishing in 18:44, 23 seconds faster than the next runner.



The win marks the latest impressive achievement for the Orono High School junior, who claimed her second Maine girls Class C state individual title last month, finishing in 18:02, the second fastest in state meet history.

Mt. Desert Island’s Amelia Vandongen came in 6th place and Bonny Eagle’s Addy Thibodeau finished 10th in the girls 5k run on Saturday.