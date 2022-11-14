To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the new 988 three-digit hotline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned.

In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless for more than two weeks in a row that they stopped doing usual activities, compared with the statewide rate of 24.8 percent, according to the 2022 Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment. The report includes statistics from 2019, before the pandemic forced students into social isolation. The county’s rate increased nearly 10 percent from 2017.

In that same demographic of students, 24.5 percent seriously considered suicide, compared with the statewide average of 19.8 percent. The county’s assessment — along with Washington County — notes the rates are significantly worse than Maine overall.

Other rural counties, such as Somerset — the poorest in Maine, according to 2020 data in the Maine Department of Labor’s county profiles — did not have such alarming rates in the same mental health categories among middle-schoolers. Aroostook, Hancock and Oxford counties also saw lower percentages than Piscataquis and Washington.

The numbers are startling, according to county officials, who are planning to discuss solutions with parents and seek funding that would bring more mental health resources to students and families. Health experts and advocates expect new data will be even worse, meaning middle-schoolers in Piscataquis and Washington could be at higher risk than those in other parts of Maine.

“Having someone to go to is absolutely critical,” said Sue Mackey Andrews, Helping Hands with Heart facilitator and Penquis District Public Health Council chair. “We all need people. Forty percent of our families here [in Piscataquis] work more than one job. About 15 percent work more than two jobs.

“When you do that, you’re not at home. You’re out making a living. At the end of the week, when there isn’t enough money to pay the bills, your kids are seeing and hearing that.”

Helping Hands with Heart is a Piscataquis coalition that addresses food, emergency fuel and other needs in the region.

The 2022 Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment, released every three years, shows access to care, mental health, social determinants of health and substance use as priorities across the state. It’s a collaboration between the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Northern Light Health, Central Maine Healthcare, MaineGeneral Health and MaineHealth.

The youth mental health statistics come from the biennial Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey of students in fifth through 12th grade, conducted by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Department of Education. It monitors alcohol use, substance use, nutrition and more.

In Washington County, 35 percent of middle-school students reported feeling sad or hopeless in 2019, up from 19.4 percent in 2017, according to the assessment. Like Piscataquis, the county’s students face worsening mental health in excess of the statewide average. Nearly 23 percent seriously considered suicide.