A man killed himself Sunday after a shooting in Waterboro.

Jeremy Rideout was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Lakeview Drive home, according to York County Sheriff William King Jr.

Deputies went to the Rideout home about 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting there. They found that Rideout’s wife, whom the Bangor Daily News isn’t identifying, had been shot in the shoulder during a “domestic situation,” and she was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and released, King said late Sunday night.

The deputies attempted to interview Rideout, who did not respond, King said.

After obtaining a search warrant and with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, including the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police, police entered the Lakeview Drive home, where they found Rideout dead, according to King.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no additional information was available.