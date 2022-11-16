PORTAGE LAKE, Maine — A crash in Portage Lake Wednesday morning sent a Caribou man to the hospital and closed Route 11.

Two other vehicles slid off the roadway while trying to avoid the crash scene, Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Andrew Bouchard, 60, of Fort Kent was northbound on Route 11 in a 2013 tractor trailer. Eric Bull, 66, of Caribou was heading south in a propane truck. The two vehicles collided, the sheriff said.

Bouchard was treated by emergency responders at the scene and released.

Bull suffered serious injuries and was transported to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

The cause of the crash is unknown, Gillen said.

The sheriff did not identify the drivers and passengers of the two vehicles that slid off the road in the crash’s aftermath, but they all were treated and released, he said. The vehicles received significant front-end damage.

Route 11 in Portage will be shut down until an investigation is completed, he said.

Presque Isle Police Officer Kyle White is assisting with reconstruction. The Ashland Police Department, Portage and Eagle Lake fire departments, Maine Department of Transportation, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Maine State Police also worked at the crash site, Gillen said.