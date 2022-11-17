The University of Maine will outsource its campus dining services to a private company starting next summer, and more than 100 food service workers will no longer be university employees.

The French company Sodexo, which is the dining contractor at Maine’s six other public universities and college campuses across the country, will start running dining services at the Orono flagship campus on July 1, 2023, UMaine said Wednesday.

As part of the new, eight-year contract, Sodexo will pay UMaine a $3 million signing bonus and invest $7 million in facility improvements, according to UMaine spokesperson Margaret Nagle.

UMaine is contracting out dining services after a review by an outside consulting firm tasked with identifying opportunities to “optimize value and expand food service,” the university said.

As part of the new partnership, Sodexo and UMaine will work together to evaluate all of the campus’ dining options and facilities to determine where investments should be made, Nagle said.

In September, the university closed the Wells dining hall and a residence hall due to lower-than-expected enrollment.