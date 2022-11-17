LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man has been found guilty of murdering the mother of his child.

Jaquille Coleman was found guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Natasha Morgan after a jury debated for less than an hour on Thursday, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

Coleman shot Morgan, whom he had a child with, to death outside a Scribner Boulevard home in Lewiston on Aug. 21, 2020. The shooting was reportedly over a dispute involving a baby, who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Coleman, who fled Lewiston after the shooting and created a standoff with police, was later arrested in Mississippi.

BDN writer Leela Stockley contributed to this report.