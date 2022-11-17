A standoff that started early on Wednesday morning in Cornish is ongoing, but officials say there is no risk to the public.

The standoff started after police responded to a residence near 68 Spur Road in Cornish for a local disturbance at around 6:45 a.m., according to Sheriff William King Jr. of the York County Sheriff’s Department. When officials arrived, they received a complaint about Edward Kalinoski, 66, who had reportedly broken his neighbor’s windows with a tractor.

Kalinoski had also reportedly punctured his neighbors tires, according to officials.

Although sheriff’s deputies were able to make initial contact with Kalinoski, he reportedly retreated into his residence and did not respond to attempts from law enforcement to communicate. A crisis negotiator and behavioral specialist were called to the scene.

During the ongoing standoff, York County sheriff’s deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Kalinoski, as well as a search warrant for his residence, according to King. Kalinoski has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, criminal mischief and refusal to submit to arrest.

There is no hostage involved in the standoff, and there is no current public danger.

Officials remain on the scene in Cornish, and Spur Road from Joe Berry and Route 5 will remain closed.