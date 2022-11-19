A pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon on Route 69 in Newburgh.

The pedestrian was a 56-year-old female who was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after the crash, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which happened close to the intersection of Route 69 and U.S. Route 202, was reported at 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Route 69 in that spot is also called Carmel Road North.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol are to blame, but the investigation is still open, the sheriff’s office said Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the driver or pedestrian.