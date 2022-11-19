A 16-year-old died after being thrown from an ATV in a late night crash on Friday.

The crash near 638 Manchester Road was reported at around 11:43 p.m., according to Lt. J. Chris Reed of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies who arrived at the scene that they had witnessed a person on an ATV pass two people at high speed, before the ATV driver failed to complete a turn from Wings Mills Road to Manchester Road.

The rider was thrown from the vehicle while the ATV continued straight. Witnesses reported that the person had been bleeding badly from his mouth, according to Reed. The driver did not appear to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Although medical attention was provided, the 16-year-old male from Oakland died at the scene of the crash, Reed said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.