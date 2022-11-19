Victoria Rich, who has intellectual disabilities, was last seen around 8 p.m. at the JC Penny store in the Maine Mall on Friday, Nov. 18. Credit: Courtesy Maine Department of Public Safety

A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday for a Saco woman who was last seen on Friday evening.

Victoria Rich, 24, was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. at the JC Penny store at the Maine Mall in South Portland, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Rich is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, who stands approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs around 150 pounds, according to Moss.

Rich has intellectual disabilities and was dropped off at the mall and does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Rich’s whereabouts can contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Victoria Rich’s last name.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.