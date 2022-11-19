A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday for a Saco woman who was last seen on Friday evening.

Victoria Rich, 24, was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. at the JC Penny store at the Maine Mall in South Portland, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Rich is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, who stands approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs around 150 pounds, according to Moss.

Rich has intellectual disabilities and was dropped off at the mall and does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Rich’s whereabouts can contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Victoria Rich’s last name.