A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo.

Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes.

City leaders said while the funding is there to buy the homes, there isn’t enough money to actually run them, and something needs to happen fast now that the colder weather is here.

“It’s getting cold, as we saw last night, with temperatures down into the teens,” Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said. “We really need to find a temporary winter shelter solution for our unhoused residents in Lewiston.”

As for where the village would be, there is no official location yet, but two possibilities include some vacant land in Lewiston across from Hope Haven or part of Great Falls Plaza.