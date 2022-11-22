Three men were arrested Monday evening on charges that they were dealing fentanyl in eastern Hancock County.

Steven Maldonado Rodriguez, 27, of South Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Sullivan residents Christopher Smith, 41, and Randolph Garland, 58, have each been charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs, a Class A felony, police said.

If found guilty, each man could face up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The arrests follow an investigation by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office into fentanyl and other drugs being brought into Hancock County. The investigation included the undercover purchase of fentanyl from Smith’s home on Morancy Road, according to MDEA.

Police executed a search warrant at the property around 8 p.m. Monday and seized approximately 330 grams of suspected fentanyl, 35 grams of cocaine, $3,700 in suspected drug proceeds and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $55,000, police said.