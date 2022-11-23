The owners of Chase’s Daily are closing the Belfast vegetarian restaurant for at least three months at the beginning of 2023.

“We will not ever reopen as the same business and we may not reopen at all,” the business said in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The closure comes at a time when restaurants are struggling across the industry due to labor shortages and inflation. Landmark Rockland restaurant Cafe Miranda closed in June after nearly 30 years of business due to staffing issues.

Chase’s Daily first opened in 2000 as a vegetarian restaurant, bakery and farmers market. Owners announced in 2018 they were shifting the restaurant’s model from full-service meals to counter service to help with profits and efficiency.

It’s not clear why the eatery is closing for three months. Owners did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Chase’s Daily’s last day will be Dec. 31.