PORTLAND, Maine — Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed.

Gordon Contracting, the company behind the construction, released a statement Wednesday about the delays.

“Gordon Contracting continues to follow the guidelines as outlined in our contract with the city. This construction contract allowed for closure of Free Street during this entire phase. We understand it is an emotionally charged project, however, the terms of the contract overrule emotion.”

Construction on High and Free Streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since April.

On Wednesday morning, Gordon Contracting said that Free St. will reopen Wednesday night through Monday morning. However, it close again from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 while crews are working “for their safety.”